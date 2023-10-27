The Princess of Wales’ red McQueen gown inspires festive holiday dress

‘Tis the season for holiday dresses—and the Princess of Wales has inspired a festive new one for this year. The scarlet Alexander McQueen gown that the British royal wore in one of her stunning 40th birthday portraits, taken by Paolo Roversi, served as the inspiration behind Hunter Bell’s new “Sylvie” dress.

“The Alexander McQueen dress that Princess Catherine wore for her birthday portrait was on our mood board for our holiday collection,” designer Hunter Bell tells HOLA! USA. “We were so inspired by the bright red taffeta and made it our own with structured pleats, a deep V, dramatic shoulders and a velvet tie in the back to add an element of surprise and a nod to the holiday season.”

©Courtesy of Hunter Bell





While Catherine’s asymmetric McQueen design featured just one voluminous sleeve, the “Sylvie” from Hunter Bell’s 2023 holiday collection has two. But much like the Princess’ bespoke creation, the “Sylvie” has side seam pockets...perfect for storing lipstick at your next holiday party, or striking a pose like Her Royal Highness.

©Courtesy of Hunter Bell





The Sylvie was designed with a full skirt and tiered flounce hem featuring ruffle seams. The description for the v-neckline dress, which retails for $645, reads: “Created to make a statement, the Sylvie dress in lightweight taffeta was designed with special occasions in mind. Fitted at the bust with a full shirred skirt and on seam hidden pockets.”

Hunter Bell’s 2023 holiday collection includes a similar metallic style called the “Carole,” along with other full sleeve designs and chic pieces that are perfect for sleighing this festive season.