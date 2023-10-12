Is the Princess of Wales bringing back her holiday event this year?

It seems the Princess of Wales is starting a holiday tradition with her Christmas carol service! According to the royal family’s royal diary, which publishes official engagements in advance, this year’s concert is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 8, at Westminster Abbey with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester set to attend. Eagle-eyed royal watcher Couture and Royals first noticed the diary entry.

The festive holiday event, spearheaded by the Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, was first held in 2021. The carol service that year paid tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the UK that supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine showed off her musical talent as she accompanied Tom Walker on the piano while he performed “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” in a pre-recorded performance for ITV’s 2021 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas program.

The Princess returned to Westminster Abbey last year to host her second Christmas carol concert, which celebrated and showcased “the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.” The 2022 service was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who passed away months before, and the values she demonstrated throughout her life.

©WireImage



Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the Christmas concert in 2022

The Princess of Wales honored her late grandmother-in-law in an introduction for the 2022 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas program. “This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” she said. “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.”

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others,” Catherine continued. “Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

While the Princess noted that Christmas would feel very different, she said, “We can still remember the memories and traditions we shared,” adding, “Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at the holiday event for the first time last year. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were also among the 2022 attendees.