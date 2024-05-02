Queen Mary and King Frederik continue royal tradition

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have set sail! The couple boarded the Royal Yacht Dannebrog on Thursday to kick off their first sailing season as King and Queen, continuing a “special royal tradition.”

The King and Queen boarded the Royal Yacht Dannebrog on May 2

“Since the time of Christian IX, the Royal Ship has been used in the summer for cruises to various Danish cities, and with the Royal Ship Dannebrog as their residence, the royal family has visited large parts of the Kingdom over the years,” the Danish Royal House noted. “The tradition has since been continued by Christian 10th, Frederik 9th, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and now also the Royal Couple.”

The royal yacht serves as the official and private residence of the Danish royal family on summer cruises in Denmark, or when they are on official﻿ overseas visits. It is serving as Mary and Frederik’s residence during their trip to Sweden and Norway.

The couple’s first state visit as King and Queen is scheduled to take place May 6 through May 7 in Sweden. Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine’s parents will then travel to Norway for a state visit from May 14 until May 15.

Mary and Frederik will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14—exactly four months after Frederik ascended the throne. The King’s mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated in January on the 52nd anniversary of her accession after deciding that “now is the right time” to “pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”