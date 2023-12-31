Queen Margrethe announces plan to abdicate in New Year’s Eve speech

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is stepping down from the throne. In her now-last New Year’s Eve speech as monarch, Her Majesty revealed that she will abdicate on Jan. 14, 2024. The 83-year-old royal’s eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will become King following her abdication.

“Tonight, I would like to express a very special thank you. Thank you for the warmth and devotion which I and my family have received throughout many, many years. In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of “ailments” increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past,” the Danish Queen said in her address. “In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time.”

“On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik,” she continued. “Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years.”

©IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images





In addition to thanking the changing governments and parliament, Her Majesty also thanked “the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls.”

She continued, “The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!”