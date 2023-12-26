Royal family makes special Christmas call to the International Space Station: Watch

Merry Christmas from earth! On Christmas Eve, the Danish Royal House shared a video of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, speaking to astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who is on board the International Space Station.

“You are the first Dane to celebrate Christmas and New Year in space,” Crown Princess Mary’s husband told Andreas during their call (translated to English). When Prince Christian joined his dad, Andreas welcomed the 18-year-old royal to the International Space Station. “How crazy,” Christian said.

“For the first time a Dane is celebrating Christmas in space 🚀 🧑 🚀 Before the Crown Prince family traveled to Aarhus for Christmas, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince called from Earth to the International Space Station to wish astronaut Andreas Mogensen ‘Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,’” the Danish Royal House captioned its digital Christmas calendar post on Dec. 24 (translated to English).

“Although the connection was a bit unstable, it turned into a longer conversation between the Crown Prince and the astronaut 🛸,” the caption continued. “The special Christmas call guarded the curiosity of the children of the Crown Prince couple, and one by one the princes and princesses joined the conversation, where Andreas Mogensen, among other things, gave Their Royal Highnesses a tour of the space station. Merry Christmas to everyone in space and on earth 🌎 🪐.”

While the Crown Prince Couple and their four kids celebrated Christmas in Mary’s native Australia last year, they spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Marselisborg Palace with Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, this year. On New Year’s Day, Her Majesty will host a New Year’s levee and banquet at Christian VII’s Palace, which will be attended by Frederik, Mary and other members of the Danish royal family.