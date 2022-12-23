Crown Princess Mary and family share photo from Christmas vacation in Australia

Greetings from Down Under! The Danish Royal House shared on Friday, Dec. 23, a new photo of the Crown Prince family from their Christmas vacation in Australia.

“Merry Christmas from “Down Under” - where we celebrate Christmas in Tasmania 🇦🇺,” the caption alongside the snapshot (translated to English) reads. “Here it is neither frostbite nor just trees but summer and warm weather.”

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark were pictured sitting with hands on each other’s knees, flanked by their four children, Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 15, Prince Vincent, 11, and Princess Josephine, 11.

The Danish Royal House revealed last month that the Crown Prince family would be traveling to Australia for a “private Christmas vacation” to celebrate the holiday with Mary’s family. The Royal House noted that it had been five years since Mary and Frederik had visited the Crown Princess’ native country with their four kids.

While Frederik is Down Under, his mother, Queen Margrethe II, will be celebrating Christmas in Denmark. Her Majesty, 82, is staying at Marselisborg Palace for the holiday and will be celebrating Christmas Eve with her sister Princess Benedikte and “private friends in Djursland.”

Like Frederik, the Queen’s other son, Prince Joachim, will not be in Denmark for Christmas this year. The Prince and his wife Princess Marie, who reside in Paris, are going on “a long-planned trip abroad over Christmas” with their children. Joachim and Marie are parents to Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena. The Danish Prince is also a father to Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Starting next year, Joachim’s four kids “can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued.”