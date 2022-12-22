Queen Maxima and family go glam for their 2022 Christmas card photo

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters are dressed to the nines in their 2022 Christmas card photo. The Dutch Royal House released the family’s card on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“Merry Christmas and a Healthy and Prosperous New Year,” a message inside the card reads. The card was accompanied by a message from the King and Queen of the Netherlands. “Many thanks for the heartwarming wishes we received from you,” Maxima and King William-Alexander said.

The Dutch Queen and her daughters exuded glamour wearing floor-length gowns for the photo, which was taken by Jeroen van der Meyde. Nineteen-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, was pictured sweetly holding on to her tuxedo-clad father.

Like their mother, Princesses Alexia, 17, and Ariane, 15, were dressed in one-shoulder gowns. The royal family was joined in the photo by their dog Mambo, who stole the show in Maxima’s arms.

“What a great photo, especially that combination with chic clothing and then Maxima’s dog also nice in the photo with dirty paws,” one Instagram user commented on the picture (translated to English).

The royals introduced Mambo last year on World Animal Day.