The reason Queen Maxima’s eldest daughter is living back at home

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia is back living at home. According to AD, threats have been made against the Dutch couple’s eldest child. “She is not out of the house,” Maxima said at the end of her and Willem-Alexander’s state visit to Sweden, via AD (translated to English). “You may have heard of certain news items or something. It has huge consequences for her life. Means she doesn’t live in Amsterdam and also that she can’t really go outside.”

“Those consequences are very difficult for her,” Maxima added. “No student life for her like other students have. I’m very proud of her and how she keeps it all going.”

©Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia studies at the University of Amsterdam

The royal mom of three admitted that it makes her “a bit emotional.” Maxima said, “It’s not nice to see your child live like that. She can go to university, but that’s it.”

De Telegraaf reported in September that security measures had been “stepped up considerably as an attempted kidnapping or an attack is taken into account.”

Amalia, who turns 19 in December, began her studies last month at the University of Amsterdam, where she is enrolled in the Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics Bachelor’s program. The Dutch Princess was pictured arriving for her first day at the university on Sept. 5.

The Dutch Royal House announced earlier this year that the future Queen of the Netherlands would be living in Amsterdam. “Accommodation will be rented that the Princess will share with some fellow students,” the Royal House said in May. Per AD, the Princess is now living at Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.