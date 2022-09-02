Princess to join parents on royal visit in 2023

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands will be accompanying her parents on their visit to the Caribbean next year. The Dutch Royal House announced on Thursday that Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander will be joined by their 18-year-old daughter—who turns 19 in December—on the trip, which is scheduled to take place between the end of January and beginning of February 2023.

©Getty Images



Princess Amalia will travel to the Caribbean with her parents in 2023

The royal couple and Princess of Orange will visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. They will travel to Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The Royal House said that Amalia “will travel along and get to know the countries.”

The Princess, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, is the King and Queen’s eldest child. Maxima and Willem-Alexander are also parents to daughters Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

©Getty Images



Amalia is Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter

Amalia is set to begin her studies at the University of Amsterdam this month. The Dutch Princess is enrolled in the Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) Bachelor’s program. According to the royal family’s website, Amalia will participate in “visits and receptions in preparation for her future role as head of state” when her “academic commitments permit.”