The reason King Willem-Alexander won’t be joining Queen Maxima on trip to US

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will no longer be accompanying Queen Maxima to the United States this month. The royal couple was set to visit Texas and California together in September, but the Dutch Royal House announced on Sept. 1 that the King, 55, will be unable to join his wife on the upcoming working visit.

According to the Royal House, the decision was made on doctor’s advice. “The King is recovering from pneumonia and air travel at this time could impede a full recovery,” the Royal House said in a statement. “The King’s commitments in the Netherlands will not be affected by this decision and will go ahead as planned, albeit on a more limited scale.”

©Getty Images



King Willem-Alexander will no longer travel to the US with Queen Maxima in September

Queen Maxima will still travel to the states for the working visit taking place between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9. The royal mom of three and members of the government will be stepping in for the King in his absence, per the Royal House.

It was announced in late April that the King and Queen would be paying an economic working visit to California and Texas to highlight the “Kingdom’s excellent economic relations” with the two states. The royals were scheduled to travel to San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California, and Austin and Houston in Texas. The Royal House noted on Sept. 1 that an updated program will be announced in due course.