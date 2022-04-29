Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander to visit the US: Find out which states they’re visiting

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands are heading to the states later this year. The Dutch Royal House announced on Friday, April 29, that the royal couple will pay an economic working visit to California and Texas.

The visit will take place from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9. The Dutch King and Queen are scheduled to travel to San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California, and Austin and Houston in Texas.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will visit the US in September 2022

“The working visit underlines the excellent economic relations between the Netherlands and California and Texas. During the visit, transatlantic cooperation, climate change, energy transition and health care will be central,” according to the Royal House.

The Dutch Queen recently traveled to the US. Last month, Maxima visited Washington, D.C. and New York in her role as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Maxima and Willem-Alexander, who ascended the Dutch throne in 2013, made their first visit to the US as King and Queen of the Netherlands back in 2015.