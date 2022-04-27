Dutch Princesses celebrate King’s Day

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands had his three daughters and wife Queen Maxima by his side as he celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday. The Dutch Royal House shared a photo of the royal family of five prior to the start of King’s Day celebrations in Maastricht.

De viering van Koningsdag in Maastricht gaat zo van start! De Koninklijke familie is onderweg naar de Sint Servaasbrug, het startpunt van de dag. De route brengt de familie langs de verschillende ‘levens’ van Maastricht en de provincie Limburg. https://t.co/xNgVUJ5Vm5pic.twitter.com/8gCeICbWGf — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 27, 2022

Queen Maxima and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 15, wore dresses for the occasion, while Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18, opted for stylish pantsuits.

The King’s daughters appeared amused as their father raised a drink in the air during the outing. The King’s Day festivities included performances by André Rieu and Rowwen Hèze. The royals also competed against each other in a quiz about the local language, Mestreechs, and helped prepare local dishes.

Willem-Alexander was no doubt happy to have all of his kids on hand for the celebration on April 27. The monarch’s daughter Princess Alexia began her studies at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales last year. Meanwhile, Princess Catharina-Amalia, who graduated from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in June 2021, is currently taking a gap year.

During the Dutch royal family’s summer photocall last summer, Maxima said (via RTL Boulevard) that she was “confident” her daughters “will do well,” adding, “They still have a mom and dad at home. If there’s a problem, we’re always available.”