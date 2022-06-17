Dutch Princess makes her tiara debut wearing mom’s wedding day tiara

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands made her tiara debut on Friday, and picked a special sparkling headpiece to do so. The Princess of Orange attended Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner in Oslo wearing the same tiara that her mother Queen Maxima wore on her wedding day back in 2002.

©Lise Åserud, NTB/Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia made her tiara debut wearing her mother’s wedding day tiara

The 18-year-old Princess, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, teamed the dazzling piece with a pink cape gown. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter, Amalia, has previously opened up about her love for tiaras.

“I love tiaras,” she said in Claudia de Breij’s book, Amalia (via Dutch magazine Beau Monde). “Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe.”

The Dutch Princess added, “I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head.”

©Lise Åserud, NTB





Amalia wasn’t the only future Queen who made her tiara debut on June 17. Friday marked the first time that Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium were pictured wearing tiaras. The Norwegian Royal House released a portrait of “five heirs”—Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 18, Princess Estelle of Sweden, 10, Prince Charles of Luxembourg, two, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 20—that was taken ahead of the Norwegian Princess’ birthday gala dinner.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway hosted the celebration for their granddaughter, who turned 18 back in January, at the Royal Palace.