Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of Luxembourg, while Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium stood behind them.

©Lise Åserud, NTB





The photo of the﻿ “five heirs to the throne who are participating in the celebration” on June 17 was taken in the Royal Palace’s Bird Room, according to the Royal House.

Estelle, 10, is second in line to the Swedish throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria. The youngest of the group, two-year-old Charles is second in line to the Luxembourgish throne. King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter Amalia, 18, is first line to the Dutch throne, and Elisabeth, 20, is first in line to the Belgian throne after her father, King Philippe.

The portrait marks the first time Amalia and Elisabeth have been pictured wearing tiaras. Princess Ingrid Alexandra made her tiara debut earlier in the day starring in solo portraits released by the Royal House. The future Queen of Norway wore her great-great-grandmother’s diamond and pearl tiara, which was gifted to her for her 18th birthday.

©Lise Åserud, NTB





King Harald V and Queen Sonja hosted on Friday a gala dinner for their granddaughter, who turned 18 back in January. The celebration was attended by family and royals from around Europe. The Royal House shared two additional portraits, including one of Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her grandparents, parents and siblings, and another of the Princess with foreign royals, who attended the gala dinner.

©Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB





The Princess’ godparents, King Felipe of Spain, Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Ms. Marit Tjessem were among the royals featured in the portrait. The picture also included Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett and her daughters Emma Tallulah Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Maud Angelica Behn, as well as Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Prince Oscar, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Hereditary Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Duchess Stéphanie, and Crown Prince Pavlos, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, Princess Olympia, Prince Constantine and Prince Aristides.