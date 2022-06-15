Future Queens to come together at Princess’ 18th birthday gala dinner: Find out who is attending

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s upcoming birthday gala dinner will be a royal affair. The Norwegian Royal House revealed on Wednesday which royals will be attending the celebration, hosted by the Princess’ paternal grandparents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja,﻿ at the Royal Palace. The guest list for Friday’s gala dinner includes future Queens Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, 18, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 20, and Princess Estelle of Sweden, 10.

(From left to right) Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Elisabeth and Princess Estelle are set to attend the gala dinner in Norway on June 17

The Princess’ godparents will also be in attendance: King Felipe of Spain, Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Ms. Marit Tjessem.

Crown Prince Frederik will be joined by his wife Crown Princess Mary, while Crown Princess Victoria’s husband Prince Daniel and their young children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, will also attend the gala dinner. King Felipe’s wife, Queen Letizia, was not listed on the guest list.

©Ida Bjørvik, Det kongelige hoff



Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on January 21, 2022

According to the Royal House, Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé, Shaman Durek Verrett, will be joining his future royal in-laws at the event. Of course, Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s parents—Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit—and siblings—Marius Borg Høiby and Prince Sverre Magnus—will be at the dinner, as well as a number of foreign royals, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Hereditary Duke Guillaume, Hereditary Duchess Stéphanie and Prince Charles of Luxembourg, Crown Prince Pavlos, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, Princess Olympia, Prince Constantine, and Prince Aristides.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra celebrated her milestone 18th birthday earlier this year (Jan. 21). New portraits of the royal, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father, were released at the time. Along with the photos, the Royal House said that the Princess “will carry out an increasing number of official tasks for the Royal Family, but will be focusing on pursuing an education in the next few years.”