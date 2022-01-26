Future Queen receives her driver’s license!

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is licensed to drive! The Norwegian Royal House confirmed to HOLA! USA that the future Queen of Norway has received her driver’s license. Se og Hør published photos of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter driving an electric Volkswagen all by herself the day after her 18th birthday.

©Ida Bjørvik, Det kongelige hoff



Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter turned 18 on Jan. 21.

The minimum age to drive a car in Norway is 18. ﻿Ingrid Alexandra’s older brother Marius Borg Høiby, who is the Crown Princess’ son from a previous relationship, referenced his sister’s driving in a post to mark her 18th birthday last Friday.

Alongside a video, presumably of the two of them jet skiing, Marius, 25, wrote: “Congratulations on the day of the world‘s coolest sister! You are completely raw!” He jokingly added, “Recommend people who live in Asker to stay away from the roads for the next few hours!”

The Princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, turned 18 on Jan. 21. Several portraits of the future monarch, including a generational portrait with her grandfather King Harald V and her father Crown Prince Haakon,﻿ were released to commemorate her milestone birthday.

King Harald awarded his granddaughter the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav, as well as King Harald V’s House Order during a private ceremony on the Princess’ birthday.

As Ingrid Alexandra gets older, “she will get more official assignments,” per the Norwegian Royal House, “but in the next few years, her most important task will be to concentrate on education.”