Princess celebrates 18th birthday with new portraits and receives wishes from royal godparents!

Happy birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra! Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter turned 18 on Friday, Jan. 21. New portraits were released by the Norwegian Royal House to celebrate the future monarch’s milestone birthday.
The Princess borrowed a dress from her mother’s closet for the photos. Eagle-eyed royal watcher Heaven noted that Crown Princess Mette-Marit wore the black number back in 2004. According to UFO No More, the dress is from Lanvin’s spring 2004 collection.
The Royal House shared four of the birthday portraits on Instagram writing, “Congratulations on the day of Princess Ingrid Alexandra! The princess turns 18 today.”
Later in the day, a generational portrait featuring Ingrid Alexandra with her grandfather King Harald V and father Crown Prince Haakon was released. “The King, the Crown Prince and the Princess. Three generations gathered on Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s 18th birthday,” the portrait was captioned. The 18-year-old royal is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father.
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway took to her personal Instagram to mark her niece’s special day. Alongside an official portrait of Ingrid Alexandra and personal snapshots, Märtha Louise penned, “Congratulations on the day, you beautiful young woman. You are brave, funny, wise, reflective, vulnerable and weird. I’m so glad we as a family are doing so well together.”
She continued, “That we can laugh and cry together - and discuss whatever it may be. I love you so much. We look forward to celebrating you big sometime in the future! #birthday #birthdaygirl.”
Ingrid Alexandra, whose godparents include Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, also received birthday wishes from the Swedish Royal Court and Danish Royal House.
“The Crown Princess family was supposed to have attended the planned celebration of the official day in Oslo, but the arrangements have been postponed due to the pandemic,” the Swedish Royal Court wrote. “The Crown Princess has today sent congratulations to her goddaughter with the hope of seeing each other again when the ceremony can be performed.”
Meanwhile, the Danish Royal House shared that Frederik, “together with the rest of the family,” sent his congratulations to Princess Ingrid Alexandra.
Ahead of her birthday, the Norwegian Royal House said that in time Ingrid Alexandra “will receive more official assignments for the Royal House, but in the next few years, the Princess will concentrate on her education.”