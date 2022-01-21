Princess celebrates 18th birthday with new portraits and receives wishes from royal godparents!

Happy birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra! Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter turned 18 on Friday, Jan. 21. New portraits were released by the Norwegian Royal House to celebrate the future monarch’s milestone birthday.

The Princess borrowed a dress from her mother’s closet for the photos. Eagle-eyed royal watcher Heaven noted that Crown Princess Mette-Marit wore the black number back in 2004. According to UFO No More, the dress is from Lanvin’s spring 2004 collection.

The Royal House shared four of the birthday portraits on Instagram writing, “Congratulations on the day of Princess Ingrid Alexandra! The princess turns 18 today.”

Later in the day, a generational portrait featuring Ingrid Alexandra with her grandfather King Harald V and father Crown Prince Haakon was released. “The King, the Crown Prince and the Princess. Three generations gathered on Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s 18th birthday,” the portrait was captioned. The 18-year-old royal is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father.