You have to watch this Princess’ impressive ski jump!

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is one talented skier! On Wednesday, the Norwegian Royal House released﻿ a new film of the future Queen showing off her skiing skills as she, her younger brother Prince Sverre Magnus and their parents, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, hit the slopes on Imingfjell, a mountain in Norway.

The video also featured an impressive jump by the 17 year old! A spokesperson for the Royal House confirmed to HOLA! USA that it was the Princess who jumped at the end of the film. The Royal House noted on Instagram that skiing is one of Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s “great passions.”

For their ski trip, the royals packed chairs purchased by Crown Prince Haakon, who saw an Instagram ad. The Princess spoke about her dad’s funny online shopping fail in the video. “Dad has been on Instagram advertising and found camping chairs, which one can lean well back in. And this was the size when they arrived,” Ingrid Alexandra laughed (translated to English) as she showed the camera the tiny chairs. “In the picture, I think they were eight times bigger.”

The film of the family’s “dream day in the mountains” was released ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s birthday. The teen, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, will celebrate her 18th birthday on Friday, Jan. 21.

Earlier this week, the Royal House shared photos of Crown Prince Haakon’s firstborn sporting a chic suit in her office. “On Friday 21 January, Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns 18 years old. The princess has got her own office at the Palace, where these photos were taken,” the images were captioned. “In time, she will receive more official assignments for the Royal House, but in the next few years, the Princess will concentrate on her education.”