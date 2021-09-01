Princess is back at school after recovering from COVID-19

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra has recovered from the coronavirus. The future King revealed to Norwegian TV-channel NRK during an event on Wednesday, Sept. 1, that his daughter, who began her studies at Elvebakken last fall, is back in school.

©Getty Images



Crown Prince Haakon revealed that his daughter is back in school after recovering from COVID-19

“Princess Ingrid is well and back at school again. She felt it a little, but she has gotten well again and is up and running again. Nevertheless, this was a reminder to us that the virus situation is not quite over yet,” the Crown Prince said, according to Royal Central.

The Norwegian Royal House announced on Aug. 22 that the 17-year-old Princess had tested positive for COVID-19. The palace stated at the time that Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, was isolating at Skaugum, her family’s home, and that the Crown Prince family had also been tested, but their results were not positive.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the Crown Prince Couple’s eldest child. In addition to the Princess, the royals share 15-year-old son Prince Sverre Magnus. Mette-Marit is also a mother to 24-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship.

Haakon and his wife celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last week. The Royal House marked the couple’s milestone on Aug. 25 with pictures from their royal wedding, writing, “Today it is 20 years since the Crown Prince and Crown Princess got married in Oslo Cathedral. Congratulations on the day, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit!”