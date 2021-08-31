Another European Princess is heading to the UK for school!

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is set to return to the UK this fall. The Belgian Royal Palace announced on Tuesday that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s 19-year-old daughter will begin her studies at Lincoln College, which is part of the University of Oxford, in October.

The palace said in a statement: “From October 2021, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will study at Lincoln College, University of Oxford. She successfully completed the entrance exams to a three-year program in ‘History and Politics.’”

The future Queen of Belgium “already knows the UK well.” In 2020, Elisabeth obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College, where Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands are now both students.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s eldest daughter and eldest son will both be studying in the UK

The Belgian Royal Palace noted that “Elisabeth will return regularly to Belgium and will remain involved in Belgian public life.” In addition to their firstborn, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s eldest son, Prince Gabriel, will also be moving to the UK for school this year.

On Gabriel’s 18th birthday, the palace revealed that starting in September, the Prince will “undergo preparatory training” at the National Mathematics & Science College in Warwickshire. The palace stated, “This program focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and is intended for students who are preparing for an academic training in one of these subjects.”