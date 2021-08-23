Teenage Princess tests positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Royal House announced the news with a statement on Sunday revealing that the 17-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, is currently isolating at Skaugum, her family’s home.

©BEATE OMA DAHLE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images



The Norwegian Royal House announced on Aug. 22 that Princess Ingrid Alexandra has tested positive for COVID-19

The palace noted in the statement that the Crown Prince family has also been tested, but their results have not been positive. Alexandra is the future King’s eldest child. In addition to the Princess, Haakon shares 15-year-old son Prince Sverre Magnus with Mette-Marit, who is also a mother to 24-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship.

Following news of his daughter’s positive test results, the Crown Prince postponed his visit to the UngInvest in Modum, which was scheduled for Monday, and will no longer participate in the debarking of the Royal Norwegian Ship on Aug. 23.

©LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images



The 17-year-old Princess is Crown Prince Haakon’s eldest child

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon have also postponed the 20th anniversary celebrations for their Crown Prince Couple’s Fund, which was established in connection with their 2001 wedding. Wednesday, Aug. 25, marks 20 years since the couple tied the knot at the Oslo Cathedral.