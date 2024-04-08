King’s sick leave extended

King Harald V of Norway won’t be returning to work this week. While His Majesty was originally on sick leave until April 8, the Norwegian Royal House announced on April 4 that the 87-year-old monarch’s sick leave has been extended.

“His Majesty The King is undergoing rehabilitation following his hospitalization earlier this winter and still needs more time before returning to his constitutional duties,” the Royal House said. “Therefore, His Majesty will be on sick leave for two more weeks until Monday 22 April.”

The King appeared to be in good spirits ahead of Easter in a new photo with his wife Queen Sonja and their son Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their two kids, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

His Majesty was discharged from Rikshospitalet on March 14, two days after receiving his permanent pacemaker. The monarch required a permanent pacemaker due to his low heart rate. King Harald had a temporary one implanted while he was at Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi. His Majesty was hospitalized with an infection in Malaysia after falling ill during his holiday there in late February.

After being medically transported home in early March, the King and Sonja released a statement of gratitude. “We feel a great need to thank you for all the care, help and support in connection with the King falling ill on our holiday in Malaysia,” they said (translated to English). “We have felt the warmth flowing from the Norwegian people during this time. The great commitment has moved us, and strengthened us. Many thanks to everyone for the care you have shown us in the family.

“Once back at home in Norway, we would also like to extend a big thank you to the Malaysian authorities and staff at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi. Together with Norwegian health personnel, they did everything they could to ensure that the King would recover well from his illness and be ready for the journey home,” the King and Queen continued. “We are very grateful to the Norwegian government, the Armed Forces and others who assisted in making the journey home so safe and smooth for us. At Rikshospitalet, the King is now undergoing expert treatment. We thank everyone who has given us care, practical and health-related help in a challenging situation.”