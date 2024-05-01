Princess steps out with in-law following split from husband

Princess Tatiana was out with Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, one week after her split from the Queen’s son Prince Nikolaos was announced. The Prince’s mother and ex-wife attended the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens on April 26.

Photos published by HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! show the Queen and Princess walking side-by-side and sitting next to each other at the symbolic ceremony, which was held at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

It was announced on April 19 that Tatiana and Nikolaos were splitting. “We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union. This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared,” the private office of the Greek Royal Family said in a statement.

©C. Uncle/FilmMagic



On April 19, it was announced that the Queen’s son Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana were splitting after nearly 14 years of marriage

“Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” the statement continued. “We warmly thank you for your understanding and for respecting their privacy during this time.”

Tatiana will retain her title of Princess following her and Nikolaos’ divorce, according to HELLO!’s sister publication HELLO! Greece, which received confirmation from the Greek royal family. Tatiana, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, married King Constantine II—the last King of Greece—and Queen Anne-Marie’s third child in 2010.

This past February, the former couple joined members of the Greek, Spanish and British royal families at a Service of Thanksgiving for Nikolaos’ late father. Following the death of her father-in-law in 2023, Tatiana penned a moving tribute to the late King, writing on Instagram: “It’s almost impossible to post a picture when you want to say so much and there are not enough words to describe what a wonderful man you were and how blessed and honoured I feel to be part of your tight-knit loving family.”

“But there’s more - over the past years I have truly learned what ‘love of country’ means and watched how you passed it on to your children, and through Nikolaos, to me. Thank you. Your legacy, your loyalty, your light and your love lives through them all. It has been an honour to be your daughter-in-law,” she added. “Gold Olympic Medalist for Greece at the age of 20, King, husband, brother, father, grandfather, black belt karate, friend, father-in-law and so much more- may you rest in peace Your Majesty ❤️ Uncle Tino - You are so missed and will be forever loved. ❤️ ✨.”