Greek Princess pens moving tribute to late father-in-law Constantine II: ‘You are so missed’

One of King Constantine II’s daughters-in-law has penned a moving tribute to the late royal. Two days after the Greek King’s passing, Princess Tatiana shared photos of herself with her father-in-law and mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie, as well as a touching photo of her husband Prince Nikolaos and his father.

“It’s almost impossible to post a picture when you want to say so much and there are not enough words to describe what a wonderful man you were and how blessed and honoured I feel to be part of your tight-knit loving family,” Tatiana wrote alongside the images. “But there’s more - over the past years I have truly learned what “love of country” means and watched how you passed it on to your children, and through Nikolaos, to me.”

“Thank you. Your legacy, your loyalty, your light and your love lives through them all. It has been an honour to be your daughter-in-law,” she continued. “Gold Olympic Medalist for Greece at the age of 20, King, husband, brother, father, grandfather, black belt karate, friend, father-in-law and so much more- may you rest in peace Your Majesty ❤️ Uncle Tino - You are so missed and will be forever loved. ❤️.”

Tatiana married the Greek King and Queen’s son Prince Nikolaos in 2010. Constantine was a father of five: Crown Prince Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos and Princess Theodora. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal is married to the King’s eldest son Pavlos, while Princess Nina is married to the late royal’s youngest child Philippos.

The last King of Greece passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 82. In a statement after his death, the private office of the late King said: “It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece.”

King Constantine’s funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, followed by the burial at Tatoi cemetery.