Mom-to-be Princess Rajwa wears her wedding tiara in new official portrait

Queen Rania celebrated her daughter-in-law’s birthday on Instagram

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Rajwa of Jordan donned diamonds from her wedding day for her new official portraits. The Royal Hashemite Court released two images of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s daughter-in-law to mark her 30th birthday.

Rajwa wore her wedding tiara paired with a dazzling necklace for one portrait, and her sparkling wedding day earrings in another portrait. The Princess turned 30 on Sunday, April 28.

Crown Prince Hussein celebrated his wife’s birthday with a tribute on his personal Instagram. Alongside a photo of Rajwa looking radiant in red as he gazed at her, Hussein wrote: “May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa!”

Rania also gave her daughter-in-law a birthday shout-out. The Queen shared her son’s post on her Instagram Story, writing: “Happy birthday to our dearest Rajwa!”

Sunday marked the Princess’ first birthday since marrying into the Jordanian royal family. It was also her last birthday before becoming a mother! The Royal Hashemite Court announced earlier this month that the Crown Prince and Rajwa are expecting their first child this summer. At the time, Hussein reposted the court’s announcement on his Instagram Story writing (translated to English): “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.”

Hussein and Rajwa will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in June. The couple tied the knot last year in an Islamic marriage ceremony held at Zahran Palace. In a sweet message to his bride the day after their royal wedding, the Crown Prince wrote: “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.”

