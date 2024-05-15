Princess welcomes a baby! Find out if it’s a boy or girl

And baby makes three! Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and her husband Nicolas Bagory have welcomed their first child. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the royal baby’s birth on Tuesday, revealing that the new parents have named their newborn daughter Victoire.

“The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris,” the Grand Ducal Court’s announcement read. “Both mother and child are doing well.”

©WireImage



The couple’s first child was born on May 14, 2024

Proud grandmother Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrated the news with the announcement on her personal Instagram. The arrival of Alexandra and Nicolas’ first child came less than a month after their first wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in April of 2023. Months after their wedding, it was revealed that the newlyweds had a baby on the way. The Marshal of the Court said in December, “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness.”

Alexandra is the fourth child and only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa﻿ of Luxembourg. The Princess’ baby girl is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess’ eighth grandchild and second granddaughter.

Henri and Maria Teresa﻿’s seventh grandchild was born this past January. Alexandra’s older brother Prince Félix and his wife﻿ Princess Claire welcomed their third child, Prince Balthazar Felix Karl, on Jan. 7 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. They are also parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam. Meanwhile, Alexandra’s other older brothers, Prince Guillaume and Prince Louis, each have two sons.