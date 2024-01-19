Princess makes first public appearance since baby announcement

Mom-to-be Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg kicked off 2024 with a dazzling tiara moment. Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s daughter, 32, made her first public appearance of the new year on Thursday at the traditional New Year’s reception at the Grand Ducal Palace.

©Grand-Duke's Household, Luxembourg / K.Barthelmey / S.Margue



Princess Alexandra and her husband Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child this year

According to the Royal Watcher, Alexandra wore the Vine Leaves tiara for the occasion. The Princess teamed the sparkling headpiece with a stunning one-shoulder gown and her hair styled in an elegant updo.

Alexandra was joined by her husband Nicolas Bagory, whom she married last April. The reception was also attended by the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, as well as Princess Stéphanie, Prince Guillaume and Prince Louis.

Alexandra’s appearance on Thursday came one month after the Marshal of the Court announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the immense joy of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child,” the statement on Dec. 18 read.

The Marshal of the Court added, “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness.”

The couple’s baby is due in the spring. Earlier this month, Alexandra’s older brother Prince Félixwelcomed his third child with his wife Princess Claire. Prince Balthazar Felix Karl was born on Jan. 7 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The little Prince is Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s seventh grandchild. Alexandra and Nicolas’ royal baby will be their eighth.

