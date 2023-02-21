Everything we know about Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg’s wedding

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is tying the knot this spring! Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s only daughter will marry her fiancé Nicolas Bagory in a civil ceremony on Saturday, April 22, in Luxembourg City.

“The public is cordially invited to welcome the couple, as well as the Grand Ducal Family, at Place Guillaume, in front of the Town Hall,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Feb. 20.

The bride and groom’s families will be present for the civil wedding held at 3:30 p.m. Luxembourg time at the town hall of Luxembourg City. Following the ceremony, the Princess and Nicolas, joined by members of the Grand Ducal family, will greet the crowd before returning to the Grand Ducal Palace via the Rue de la Reine.

©Sophie Margue



Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is engaged to Nicolas Bagory

A reception at the Palais Grand-Ducal will take place at 6 p.m. Luxembourg time. The reception will be attended by the bride and groom’s families, in addition to representatives of the national authorities and the couple’s guests.

The pair’s religious wedding is scheduled to take place the following Saturday (April 29) at the Church of Saint Trophyme in Bormes-les-Mimosa, France.

Alexandra’s engagement to Nicolas, who grew up in Brittany, France, was announced last November. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas BAGORY,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said (translated to English) at the time.

The court added, “The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection.”