Princess’ royal wedding date revealed

The date has been set for Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg’s wedding. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg revealed on Thursday that Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s daughter will marry Nicolas Bagory in a civil wedding on April 22, 2023.

The civil ceremony will take place at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The couple will also have a religious wedding a week later on April 29 at the Church of Saint Trophyme in Bormes-les-Mimosa, France.

Alexandra’s fiancé grew up in Brittany, France. The Princess’ engagement to Nicolas was announced in November of 2022.

©Sophie Margue



The couple will tie the knot in April of 2023

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas BAGORY,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said (translated to English) at the time.

The court added, “The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection.”

Alexandra is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess’ only daughter. Henri and Maria Teresa are also parents to four sons: Prince Guillaume, Prince Félix, Prince Louis and Prince Sebastian.

Aside from a wedding in the New Year, the Luxembourgish royals will also be welcoming a new little family member. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie’s second child is due in April.