Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL.

“We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family. I believe that this news excites our little [Charles]. It is always such a joy to have a little brother or sister,” the Hereditary Grand Duke said. “For us too, it is an enormous bliss.”

©Maison du Grand-Duc, Luxembourg/Marion Dessard



The Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child

Stéphanie added, “We have known about the baby for a few weeks now, so it’s not really a big surprise for us. [Charles] is especially overjoyed. He has been saying, ‘Mummy, baby!’ for a few weeks now. It’s adorable.”

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Sept. 29 that Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie are expecting their second child. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their second child,” the Marshal of the Court said (translated to English) in a release. “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of the two families join in this great happiness.”

The royal baby is due in April 2023. Guillaume and Stéphanie, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this month, became parents in 2020 with the birth of Prince Charles. Months after the arrival of their first child, the couple expressed to RTL “﻿their desire to eventually grow their family,” but at the time “said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”