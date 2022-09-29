Royal couple expecting their second child

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is going to be a big brother! The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Sept. 29 that Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie are expecting their second child.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their second child,” a release from the Marshal of the Court (translated to English) reads.

“The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of the two families join in this great happiness,” the Marshal of the Court added.

The royal baby is due in April 2023. Guillaume and Stéphanie, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to two-year-old son Prince Charles. ﻿The Hereditary Grand Duke and the Hereditary Grand Duchess welcomed their first child back in May of 2020. Following Charles’ birth, Guillaume said, “Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”

Charles is second in line to the throne of Luxembourg. Months after the birth of their son, Guillaume and Stéphanie spoke with RTL about one day expanding their family. According to RTL, “The couple expressed their desire to eventually grow their family, but currently said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”