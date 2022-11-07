Royal couple announces daughter’s engagement: Meet the Princess’ fiancé

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is getting married next year! Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s only daughter is engaged to Nicolas Bagory. The 31-year-old Princess’ engagement was announced on Monday, Nov. 7.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas BAGORY,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said, translated to English.

©Sophie Margue





The court also added, “The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection.”

Alexandra and Nicolas’ wedding will take place in the spring. News of their engagement came ahead of Nicolas’ birthday. Alexandra’s fiancé was born on Nov. 11, 1988 and grew up in Brittany, France. Nicolas, who studied political science and classics, currently works in “the creation of social and cultural projects,” according to the Grand Ducal Court.

Grand bonheur d’annoncer les fiancailles de notre fille Alexandra avec Nicolas Bagory. pic.twitter.com/Ww6FWYMS7j — Grande-Duchesse Maria Teresa (@MariaTeresa_Lux) November 7, 2022

A photo of the engaged pair, taken by Sophie Margue, accompanied the exciting news. Proud mom Maria Teresa posted another picture of her daughter and future son-in-law on Twitter, writing (translated to English): “Great pleasure to announce the engagement of our daughter Alexandra with Nicolas Bagory.”

In addition to Alexandra, the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are parents to four sons: Prince Guillaume, Prince Félix, Prince Louis and Prince Sebastian. The Luxembourgish royals not only have a wedding to look forward to in 2023, but also the arrival of a new family member. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie’s second child is due in April.