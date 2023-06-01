Nearly thirty years after Queen Rania and King Abdullah II tied the knot at Zahran Palace, their eldest child, Crown Prince Hussein married his fiancée Rajwa Alseif at the same venue.

Hussein and Rajwa were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony on June 1. The ceremony, held in the gazebo located in the palace’s garden, was attended by around 140 guests, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

From guests to the bride and mother of the groom’s dresses, check out these must-see photos from Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding ceremony...