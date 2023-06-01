What is Queen Rania’s daughter-in-law’s title?

The Jordanian royal family has gained a new member﻿! Rajwa Alseif married King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan’s eldest child, Crown Prince Hussein, on Thursday.

Following the couple’s royal wedding, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that a royal decree had been issued, bestowing the title of “Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein.”

©Royal Hashemite Court



Rajwa married the Crown Prince of Jordan on June 1

Princess Rajwa looked stunning for her big day wearing an elegant gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab teamed with a dazzling tiara. The Crown Prince of Jordan married his wife at the same palace, Zahran Palace, where his parents tied the knot nearly 30 years ago.

During a forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation this year, Hussein revealed that he met Rajwa through an old friend from school. He said, “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”

©Royal Hashemite Court



Prince Hashem walked his sister-in-law down the aisle

The couple got engaged last August in Riyadh at the home of Rajwa’s father. Ahead of the royal wedding, Queen Rania said, “I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”