Queen Rania’s eldest son is engaged: See engagement photos

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s eldest child is getting married! The Royal Hashemite Court announced Crown Prince Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on Wednesday. A photo of the engaged couple accompanied the exciting announcement.

The engagement took place on Aug. 17 in Riyadh at the home of Rajwa’s father. It was attended by the 28-year-old Crown Prince’s parents, as well as Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, Prince Rashid bin El Hassan and members of the Al Saif family.

Mom Queen Rania took to her personal Instagram to celebrate the news. Alongside multiple photos, including a picture of herself standing between her firstborn and future daughter-in-law, the Queen wrote: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

In Arabic, Rania also penned (translated to English): “I prayed to Allah - like me, like every mother - to grant you good and to find the one you love, Rajwa came. Congratulations to my son, Prince Al-Hussein, and our precious and sweet bride Rajwa - May Allah bless you and make you happy and complete well.”

The Jordanian royals have another wedding to plan. Crown Prince Hussein’s younger sister Princess Iman also got engaged this summer. The 25-year-old Princess’ engagement to Jameel Thermiotis was announced last month. At the time, the Crown Prince congratulated his sister with a post on Instagram writing: “May God bless you and bring you together in goodness, God willing. Congratulations on the engagement my dear sister Iman and brother Jameel.”