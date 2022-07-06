Royal family members congratulate Princess on her engagement

The Jordanian royal family is celebrating Princess Iman’s engagement! The royal’s mother, Queen Rania, and older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, congratulated the 25-year-old Princess and her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis on their recent engagement with tributes on social media.

“Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born,” Queen Rania captioned a photo of her daughter and future son-in-law. “I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”

In another heartwarming message (translated to English), the proud mom penned, “A thousand congratulations, my love, Iman, your joy in this world! May God bless you and give you success, always bless you, and make everything perfect.”

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, shared a photo of himself with the engaged couple writing (translated to English), “May God bless you and bring you together in goodness, God willing. Congratulations on the engagement my dear sister Iman and brother Jameel.”

He added, “Warmest congratulations to my dear sister Iman and to her fiancé Jameel on their engagement. I wish you a lifetime of happiness together.”

Iman is Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest daughter. The Princess’ engagement to Jameel was announced on July 6. “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family,” the court said, adding that it “extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness.”