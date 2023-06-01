Queen Rania’s daughter-in-law and the Princess of Wales prove stylish minds think alike!

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein looked every inch a royal bride on her wedding day. Queen Rania of Jordan’s daughter-in-law walked down the aisle wearing a dazzling tiara and a stunning Elie Saab gown designed with an asymmetrical neckline and long sleeves.

©Royal Hashemite Court



The royal bride (pictured with her brother-in-law Prince Hashem) wore an Elie Saab gown

The bride wasn’t the only one wearing a design by Elie Saab to the Islamic marriage ceremony on Thursday. The Princess of Wales, who attended the wedding with her husband Prince William, opted for a blush design by the Lebanese designer. Catherine’s dress also featured long sleeves in addition to a high neck.

©Royal Hashemite Court



The Princess of Wales also wore an Elie Saab design to the royal wedding on June 1

The stylish Princesses, and their respective husbands, spoke with each other following the ceremony on June 1. Rajwa married Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child on Thursday at Zahran Palace, which is where Their Majesties tied the knot 30 years ago.

©Royal Hashemite Court



The Waleses spoke with the newlyweds after the ceremony

A number of royals traveled to Jordan for the royal wedding, including Prince William’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Crown Prince Hussein, who met Rajwa “through an old friend from school,” got engaged last August. Ahead of the royal wedding, Queen Rania said, “I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”