The Prince and Princess of Wales attend royal wedding in Jordan

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Jordan for Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa’s royal wedding. Catherine looked beautiful wearing a blush Elie Saab gown that featured long-sleeves and a high neck to the Islamic marriage ceremony on Thursday.

©Royal Hashemite Court





The royal mom of three styled her hair down in waves and completed her stunning look with a pair of dazzling earrings. William and Catherine were greeted by the groom’s parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, upon their arrival to Zahran Palace, and spoke with the newlyweds after the ceremony.

©Youtube/Royal Hashemite Court





During King Charles III, then-the Prince of Wales’ visit to Jordan in 2021, King Abdullah spoke about their sons’ relationship saying (via The Jordan Times), “To see two young men, our sons, establish their relationship really warms my heart.”

The royal wedding isn’t the first time William and Catherine have visited Jordan. In 1984, Catherine moved to Amman, Jordan, where her father, Michael Middleton, worked for two and a half years.

©Royal Hashemite Court





When William traveled to Jordan in 2018, he revealed that his wife was “very upset” that he was visiting without her. “Kate loved it here, she really did,” the Prince said. In a speech during the trip, William said, “My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman. Catherine’s experience is not unique – the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home.”

William returned to Jordan with Catherine and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2021. The royal family’s Christmas card that year featured a picture from their visit.