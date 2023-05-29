Everything to know about Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding

Less than three months after Princess Iman walked down the aisle, the Jordanian royals will celebrate another family wedding. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child, Crown Prince Hussein, is getting married to Rajwa Al Saif this week.

“I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa,” Her Majesty said at a party she hosted for her future daughter-in-law ahead of the wedding. “She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”

Before they tie the knot, here is everything to know about Hussein and Rajwa’s royal wedding...

When is Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding?

The wedding will take place on Thursday, June 1.

Where will Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding be held?

The wedding is happening in Amman, Jordan, reportedly at Zahran Palace. The groom’s sister Princess Iman got married at Their Majesties’ private residence, Beit Al Urdun, back in March.

Will there be a wedding celebration in Italy?

Contrary to reports, there will be no party held in Sardinia, Italy following the couple’s wedding. A source in the Royal Hashemite Court said that “all celebrations related to the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa will be taking place strictly in Jordan, and there is no intention to hold any celebration related to the occasion outside the Kingdom.”

Which royals will be attending Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding?

Confirmed royal guests include Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and her father King Philippe, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and their eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. The Queen of Malaysia confirmed to The Royal Watcher that she and the King will also be in attendance.

What is the dress code for Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding?

The Queen of Malaysia revealed the dress code to The Royal Watcher, who tweeted on May 15 that it is “more like black tie, long dress but no tiaras...”

What will Rajwa Al Saif wear on her wedding day?

While the bride to be wore an ensemble by Honayda Serafi to her Henna party on May 22, royal watchers will have to wait and see which designer Rajwa turned to for her big day. According to Couture and Royals, Rania and Rajwa were spotted in Milan with the bride’s mother, Azza Al Sudairi, back in Dec. 2022, so perhaps an Italian designer could be behind the bride’s wedding dress...