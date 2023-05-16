Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Victoria, more to attend Queen Rania’s son’s wedding

Less than a month after King Charles III’s coronation, royals from around the world will come together again for another special occasion: Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s wedding.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s 28-year-old son will marry his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif on June 1. A number of royal guests have confirmed their attendance, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

©Getty Images



Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Haakon (pictured in 2010 ) will be among the guests at the wedding

The Dutch Royal House announced on May 16 that Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands will join her parents Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at the “﻿festivities surrounding the wedding.”

Meanwhile, the Queen of Malaysia confirmed to The Royal Watcher that she and the King will attend the wedding, and also revealed the dress code. The Royal Watcher tweeted on May 15 that the dress code is “more like black tie, long dress but no tiaras...”

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa got engaged last August. Queen Rania’s firstborn recently revealed that he met his future wife “through an old friend from school.” Per Vogue Arabia, Hussein said, “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”