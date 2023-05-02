Queen Rania’s son reveals how he met his fiancée: ‘I consider myself lucky’

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan has a friend to thank for his relationship with Rajwa Al Saif. During a forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child revealed how he met his fiancée.

The Crown Prince said he considers himself “lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa”

“I met Rajwa through an old friend from school,” Hussein said, according to Vogue Arabia. “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”

Rajwa, who looked chic in a pink pantsuit, was seated in the audience. The bride-to-be recently celebrated her birthday. On Friday, Hussein penned a sweet tribute to his fiancée, writing: “Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you.”

Queen Rania also marked her future daughter-in-law’s birthday with a new photo of the two of them, which she captioned: “Happy birthday to our lovely Rajwa!”

The Royal Hashemite Court announced Crown Prince Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa last August. “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart!” Queen Rania wrote on Instagram at the time. “Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

Rajwa will marry the Queen and King of Jordan’s son on June 1. Hussein’s younger sister Princess Iman married Jameel Thermiotis in March. ﻿“I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law,” Queen Rania has previously said on Good Morning America. “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”