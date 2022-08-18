Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif is set to marry the future King of Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa was announced by the Royal Hashemite Court on Aug. 17, 2022. The engagement took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the royal bride-to-be is from and currently works at Designlab Experience design studio.

Celebrating her firstborn’s engagement on Instagram, Queen Rania of Jordan gushed (translated to English), “I prayed to Allah - like me, like every mother - to grant you good and to find the one you love, Rajwa came. Congratulations to my son, Prince Al-Hussein, and our precious and sweet bride Rajwa.” In another post welcoming her future daughter-in-law to the family, King Abdullah II’s wife penned, “Our joy in you is indescribable.”

So, who is the Crown Prince’s future wife? Scroll to find out what the Royal Hashemite Court has shared!