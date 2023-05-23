Queen Rania of Jordan hosted a Henna party for her future daughter-in-law ahead of Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding to Rajwa Al Saif. The celebration took place on May 22 at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem. Her Majesty’s daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma were among the guests, along with the mother of the bride, Azza Al Sudairi.

“No celebration would be complete without our Jordanian family. Celebrating our beautiful Rajwa,” the Queen wrote on her Instagram. During the party, Rania called Rajwa “the perfect answer to all my prayers for” her firstborn, Crown Prince Hussein. The bride to be was pictured dabbing her eyes as her future mother-in-law spoke at the celebration.

Scroll to see photos from inside Rajwa Al Saif’s Henna party...