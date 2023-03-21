Queen Rania shares new photo from daughter’s pre-wedding party

Over a week after her daughter Princess Iman got married, Queen Rania of Jordan shared a picture from a pre-wedding party. The royal mom of four celebrated Mother’s Day on Tuesday, March 21, with a snapshot from Iman’s henna party.

Rania, who shares Princess Iman, 26, as well as Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hasheem, 18, with her husband King Abdullah II, is seen in the photo standing between her eldest daughter and her own mother, Ilham Yassin.

“Thank you for always reminding us of what is important in life… and today that is you!,” the Queen captioned the picture, adding the hashtags “#Jordan #LoveJO #Mothersday.”

In the photo, Iman and Rania were pictured wearing the same outfits they wore to the Princess’ henna party. Iman stunned for the occasion wearing a design by Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour, which she teamed with a belt that Rania wore on her wedding day in 1993.

©The Royal Hashemite Court



Princess Iman married Jameel Thermiotis on March 12

The mother of the bride held the henna party in honor of Princess Iman on March 7 at Al Husseiniya Palace. Five days later, the King and Queen’s daughter married Jameel Thermiotis at Beit Al Urdun, which is Their Majesties’ private residence. Rania has described Iman’s wedding as “a day unlike any other.”

Sharing pictures from the wedding on her personal Instagram, the Queen wrote: “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!” Her Majesty also posted a video, writing: “My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you.”