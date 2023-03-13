Queen Rania pens tribute to daughter Princess Iman following royal wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan was a beaming mother of the bride on Princess Iman’s wedding day. Following her eldest daughter’s nuptials on Sunday, the royal mom of four shared a carousel of photos from the big day along with a touching message.

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years,” Rania wrote alongside the post. “Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

The Queen shared additional pictures the day after the wedding, which she described as “a day unlike any other.” Rania added, “Thank you all for sharing in our joy.” In addition to the photos, Her Majesty also posted a video that featured footage from the ceremony, including a clip of herself dabbing her eyes.

“My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you,” Rania captioned the post.

Iman and Jameel Thermiotis, who got engaged last July, tied the knot on Sunday, March 12. Rania’s son-in-law was born in Caracas, Venezuela and is of Greek descent. Jameel currently works in finance in New York.

One week before the couple’s wedding, Rania took to her personal Instagram to pen a tribute to Iman. “The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same,” the Queen captioned a video that included footage and pictures of Iman over the years. “In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”