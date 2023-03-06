Did Queen Rania reveal her daughter’s wedding tiara and veil?

Princess Iman of Jordan was seen wearing a tiara ahead of her royal wedding. One week before her daughter’s big day, Queen Rania shared a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter that featured photos of the bride to be over the years.

“The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same,” the Queen wrote alongside the Instagram post. “In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”

The video included a photo of Iman and her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis, as well as a picture of Iman wearing a diamond tiara previously worn by Queen Rania. The image had some wondering if the sparkler could be Iman’s wedding tiara.

“This is the first time we see Iman wearing a tiara… could it be her wedding tiara? 🇯🇴,” one account tweeted. Another wrote, “Since Queen Rania only wore this Diamond Tiara on three occasions in 2001, it was assumed that it was a loan. However, seeing her daughter, Princess Iman, wearing the Tiara means that it may be worn for her wedding on March 12th.”

While it’s possible that Rania could have been hinting at her daughter’s wedding tiara, she also shared a clip of herself looking on at her daughter, who appeared to be in a wedding dress. Another shot shows the Queen standing next to what seems to be Iman’s veil.

Iman and Jameel, who got engaged last July, will tie the knot on Sunday, March 12. Rania celebrated her daughter’s engagement last summer, writing, “Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the date for Iman and Jameel’s wedding just one week prior to their nuptials. The couple’s wedding is taking place less than three months before Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding﻿. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s firstborn is set to marry his fiancée Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on June 1.