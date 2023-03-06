Date for Princess’ royal wedding announced just one week before nuptials

Surprise! Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s eldest daughter Princess Iman is getting married on Sunday, March 12. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the date for the royal wedding exactly one week before the big day.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023,” the Royal Hashemite Court wrote alongside a portrait of the 26-year-old Princess and her fiancé.

The Royal Hashemite Court also extended “its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion” and wished Iman and Jameel “a lifetime of happiness.”

Iman got engaged to Jameel Thermiotis last July. The following month, the Princess’ older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, got engaged to Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif. While Iman’s wedding date wasn’t announced until a week before her nuptials, the Royal Hashemite Court revealed the date for Hussein and Rajwa’s wedding on New Year’s Eve. The Crown Prince and his fiancée are set to tie the knot on June 1.

During an appearance on Good Morning America last year, Queen Rania spoke about having “two weddings next year.” “It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic,” the mom of four said. “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

Queen Rania added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”