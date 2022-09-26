Queen Rania says her ‘goal’ is to be a ‘fun grandma’

Queen Rania of Jordan has grandbaby fever! The royal mom of four, whose eldest son and daughter both got engaged to their respective partners over the summer, spoke about wanting to be a “fun grandma” one day during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change,” she said to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”

The Queen also admitted, “I won’t apply pressure, but I will.”

Rania’s firstborn Crown Prince Hussein got engaged to Rajwa Al Saif in August, while her eldest daughter Princess Iman got engaged to Jameel Thermiotis in July. “I told them you guys I’ve been like begging you guys to get married for years and years and then suddenly you decide to do it within three months or four months of each other,” the Queen shared on GMA.

With “two weddings next year,” Rania said, “It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic.” The royal also praised her future son-in-law and daughter-in-law, saying: “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

She continued, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”