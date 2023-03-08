Princess Iman of Jordan was celebrated by family and friends ahead of her wedding day. Queen Rania held a henna party in honor of her eldest daughter on Tuesday. Sharing pictures from the celebration, the Queen wrote in Arabic (translated to English): “We took care of the bride and showered her with love, and with all the family, our joy was completed with the night of Henna Iman.”

Rania added, “So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday.”

Her Majesty also shared footage from the party, which took place on Tuesday, March 7, at Al Husseiniya Palace. Naya Group, the first all-female musical ensemble in Jordan performed traditional Jordanian pieces inspired by the kingdom’s heritage during the event.

Prior to the party, the proud mother of the bride shared a photo of herself helping her daughter get ready. The Princess wore a design by Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour. Iman teamed the dress with a belt that her mother wore on her wedding day back in 1993.

The 26-year-old Princess will marry her fiancé Jameel Thermioti on Sunday, March 12. A week before the big day, Rania penned a moving tribute to her daughter, writing, “The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”

Scroll to see additional party photos shared by Queen Rania’s office: