Mother of the bride Queen Rania puts final touches on daughter’s outfit: See the sweet moment

Princess Iman of Jordan received a helping hand from mom Queen Rania ahead of her henna party. Mother of the bride Rania took to her personal Instagram account on Tuesday to share a photo of herself putting the “finishing touches” on her eldest daughter’s henna party outfit.

Designer Reema Dahbour commented on Rania’s photo, “It’s a moment of pride where as a Jordanian fashion designer I am deeply honored to see our piece on Princess Iman on such a special day🤍 congratulations to our royal family!” According to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the Princess’ white dress is from a collection that the Jordanian designer launched in 2021.

An eagle-eyed Queen Rania fan account noticed that the belt Iman is wearing in the picture appears to be the same one her mother wore on her wedding day back in 1993.

Iman’s henna party is taking place five days before her wedding. The Princess will marry her fiancé Jameel Thermioti on Sunday, March 12. The couple’s wedding date was officially announced by the Royal Hashemite Court on March 5.

Queen Rania shared a sweet tribute to her 26-year-old daughter on Sunday that featured footage and pictures of the bride to be over the years. One image showed Iman wearing a diamond tiara, which prompted some to wonder if the sparkler could be her wedding day tiara. In another photo, the Queen was seen standing next to what appeared to be Iman’s veil.

Alongside the post, the mother of the bride wrote, “The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”